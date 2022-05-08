BOSTON (WHDH) - Michael Wacha woke up this morning scheduled to take the mound for the Red Sox’s matinee game against the Chicago White Sox. Instead when Boston and Chicago take the field this morning, Wacha will be on the Injured List and right-hander Tanner Houck will be on the bump.

Boston cited left intercostal irritation as the reason Wacha was added to the Injured List. The move to the IR will shelve Wacha for at least the next 15 days.

The 25-year-old Houck touts a 5.14 ERA and a 2-2 record into his premature fourth start of the season.

First pitch is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. at Fenway Park in an early Mother’s Day start for the two clubs.

