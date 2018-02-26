Wade touched to learn school shooting victim was a fan

MIAMI (AP) — One of the Florida school shooting victims was buried in a Dwyane Wade jersey, and the Miami Heat guard says he was touched to learn that.

Wade said Monday it was difficult to find the words to describe the emotions of his reaction.

Joaquin Oliver, 17, was excited about Wade’s recent return to the Heat. His parents revealed Sunday on Univision talk show Al Punto that Oliver was buried Feb. 17 in his Heat jersey bearing Wade’s number.

“You just try to hope that the time where he was alive, that you were able to bring some form of joy to his life,” Wade said. “I don’t even know the word for it. … On Twitter I said, ‘You’re going to make me cry .”‘

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

