BOSTON (WHDH) - Wally the Green Monster is up for a special honor.

The Boston Red Sox mascot is a top 10 finalist for the Mascot Hall of Fame.

He made his debut at Fenway Park in 1997 and most recently has been cheering on the Sox as they play against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

People can vote online for up to four mascots that they think are worthy of joining the HOF.

I’m not going to tell you who to vote for but…👀 https://t.co/B94HuLzTl2 — Wally (@Wally97) October 20, 2021

