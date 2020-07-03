Washington Redskins ‘thoroughly reviewing’ the team’s controversial name

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Washington Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the NFL team’s controversial name “in light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community,” the team announced Friday.

In a statement posted online Friday morning, the team said the review “formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”

In a statement, team owner said, “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League, and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

The team’s head coach, Rom Rivera, said, “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

And here it is: the Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name. And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. Redskins on way out. pic.twitter.com/ZrS3cCvhMg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

