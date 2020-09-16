LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WHDH) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum got to reunite with his 2-year-old son before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA bubble.

Video posted by the team on Instagram shows Deuce running toward his dad after him and other family members finished their quarantine Tuesday.

Tatum quickly picked Deuce up as he showed off a toy he had brought with him.

“Can daddy get a hug?” Tatum asked Deuce before Deuce wrapped his arms around his neck.

Tatum posted to his Instagram story after the game a picture of Deuce sleeping in his bed.

“Damn I missed this,” Tatum wrote, adding, “lol know he gone end up all way on my side by time we wake up.”

Head coach Brad Stevens said he was also excited to see Deuce.

“Ultimately, it’s just nice for them to see their families,” he said. “I walked down the hallway with Deuce today, which was the highlight of my 70 days here. I think that’s just really cool.”

The Celtics ended up losing Game 1 to the Miami Heat in overtime. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)