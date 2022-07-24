Although Celtics coaches told their players to not touch a basketball at the beginning of the offseason, it appears they are free to pursue other forms of offseason workouts. Even if they take place at the bottom of a swimming pool.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown shared footage an unorthodox offseason work out on Instagram. The Celtics wing shows himself descending to the bottom of a pool and accelerating to the top with weights in his hands.

Athletes and underwater workouts share a storied history. One of sports’ most iconic photos is of boxing great Muhammed Ali, then still known as Cassius Clay, striking a boxing pose at the bottom of a Miami pool. According to Ali and others, the water adds an added force of resistance to the workout.

It’s possible Brown received the inspiration from his family. Jaylen Brown’s grandfather, Willie Brown, had an illustrious career as a trainer for professional boxers and sparred against greats like Ali, Joe Frazier and Sonny Liston.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)