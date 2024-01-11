7NEWS asked fans at Patriot Place Thursday what they thought about the news of Bill Belichick’s reported departure from the New England Patriots.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots and the legendary coach are parting ways after 24 seasons and winning six Super Bowl titles with the team.

Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft will hold a press conference at noon Thursday, which will be broadcast live on 7NEWS.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)