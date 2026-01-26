FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Light snow falling and frigid temperatures didn’t stop fans from flocking to Gillette Stadium as the New England Patriots returned to Foxboro for the first time as AFC champions Monday afternoon.

The team first touched down in Providence Rhode Island at approximately 4 p.m. after a flight home from Denver, Colorado, and were back at their home stadium shortly after. They were greeted by a crowd of excited fans young and old.

Signs reading, “I love Drake Maye,” and “We all we got. We all we need” were front and center as the team buses pulled up.

Other fans reminisced about the last time the Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl 11 years ago, and said they’re hoping for a similar result this year.

