The Boston Red Sox are heading back to the diamond for the 2025 season and some of their spring training games will be airing on WHDH-TV 7NEWS!

Here is the team’s full spring training schedule. Games airing on 7NEWS are highlighted in red.

Friday, Feb. 21

Red Sox vs. Northeastern University, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb., 28

Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 2

Red Sox vs. New York Mets, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 3

Red Sox. vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4

Red Sox vs. Pittsburg Pirates, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins, 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11

Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12

Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 13

Red Sox. vs. New York Mets, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 14

Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 17

Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18

Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19

Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 20

Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 21

Red Sox vs. Pittsburg Pirates, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 23

Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins 1 p.m.

