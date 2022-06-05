BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics players are wearing special shirts to call attention to a WNBA superstar who has been detained in Russia for months.

The “We Are BG” shirts are in support of Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport in mid-February and has been in custody ever since. The U.S. government says Griner is being wrongfully detained and NBA players, including Jayson Tatum, said they wanted to speak out.

“We wanted to come out and show our support for Brittney Griner. She’s been over there for an extended amount of time, and we feel like enough is enough,” Tatum said, adding he got to know Griner during the recent Summer Olympics. “Great person to be around. She just enlightens the entire room with her personality,”



