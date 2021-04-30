BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he’s excited about the future with recently drafted quarterback Mac Jones but that he’s waiting to see how everything plays out this season.

“Whenever the draft happens, it’s good,” he told reporters at a charity event in Brockton on Friday. “We are excited but time will tell.”

The Patriots picked up the former University of Alabama quarterback with their number 15 pick during round one of the National Football League draft.

“There were a lot of rumors he was supposed to go number three,” Kraft said. “We feel very fortunate he came to us and we are excited.”

Jones joins Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, who started for the Patriots last season, and Jarrett Stidham.

“We have a good quarterback in Cam Newton, so we will see what happens. he and jared and the three of them. We will try to make all of them better.”

When asked about about Jones possibly becoming the future long-term quarterback of the Patriots, Kraft said, “We’ll see.”

