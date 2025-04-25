FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans shopping for gear at Gillette Stadium Friday reacted to the news of the team selecting LSU left tackle Will Campbell in the NFL draft Thursday night.

Some fans began calling him “Will the Thrill” after the three-year starter for the Tigers was picked by the Patriots.

“We got your back, Will, man. We got your back, buddy. You got Drake’s back and we got your back, bud,” said Patriots fan Chris Rizzo.

Campbell, 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, promised to become quarterback Drake Maye’s protector on the field.

“Happy, I liked it. I thought it was probably the best pick they could’ve picked at that point,” said fan Scott Birtz.

Some feel Campbell is a critical piece of the puzzle to get the Patriots back to their winning ways.

“I think with the left line in place and if Drake takes another step forward, I think we see 10 wins and I think a Wild Card for us, definitely, this year,” Rizzo said. “I am very confident.”

