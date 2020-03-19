Gisele Bündchen is bidding farewell to New England as her husband, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, gets ready to play for another team for the first time in his National Football League career.

The six-time Super Bowl champion announced Monday that he was taking his “football journey” elsewhere following 20 seasons with the Patriots.

Bündchen took to Instagram, writing, “What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime.”

She added that she will miss the friends they had made, the seasons, and going to Gillette Stadium to cheer on her husband and the team.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years,” she continued. “We will miss you!”

Brady did not say what team he will be playing for during the 2020-2021 season, but reports indicate that he will be signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

