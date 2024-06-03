BOSTON (WHDH) - After more than a week off, Celtics players are eager to get back on the court for Game 1 of the NBA Finals this week.

Tipoff against the Dallas Mavericks is set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.

In recent remarks, Boston forward Jayson Tatum said he and his teammates are “so anxious and excited to play.”

“You know, I wish it did start a little bit earlier so we could get after it,” Tatum said.

“A lot of guys have been here before,” Tatum continued. “We understand the magnitude of this moment and staying sharp, staying fresh and staying ready.”

The Celtics last played on Monday of last week when they finalized their sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

While players eye their next game, the extra time off has benefited the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, who is inching closer to returning to game action since duking out in Round 1 of the playoffs against the Miami Heat due to a right calf strain.

“Obviously, he’s been working extremely hard just to get back and to help us any way he can,” said Celtics guard Derrick White. “So, any chance you can add a guy like KP and he’s just willing to do whatever we need, he’ll make it easy.”

The time off is also helping Al Horford, who has been carrying a big load in the frontcourt with Porzingis on the mend.

“It’s not easy getting to this position,” Horford said. “It’s only my second time being in the Finals so, I’m just very fortunate. I’m just very excited for the opportunity.

When Game 1 does arrive, Horford and company will have their hands full trying to contain the Mavericks’ dynamic backcourt pair of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

“They’re obviously a very tough team, very talented,” Horford said. “They’re playing their best basketball right now, playing at a very high level, very confident. So, it’s going to be fun.”

