FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick once again addressed coronavirus vaccines as the team prepares for the start of the season.

Last week, Belichick was asked if quarterback Cam Newton’s vaccination status played a role in his release from New England.

He responded with a quick no but then went on to say that throughout the league, quite a high number of vaccinated players contracted the coronavirus.

Belichick went on to say that the implications that vaccinations solve every problem has not been substantiated based on what has happened through training camp.

On Monday, the head coach walked back some of his comments on COVID-19 vaccinations.

“My comment relative to the vaccinations are really the way I feel that it’s an individual decision for each person to make, and as a team, we’re better off if everyone is vaccinated, and that being said, even if everyone was vaccinated, that doesn’t solve all our problems as we’ve seen multiple players and head coaches and assistant coaches throughout the league test positive for COVID even after they have been vaccinated,” he said. “So it’s still incumbent upon us to be vigilant in our daily hygiene and decisionmaking for the health and safety of each of us individually and our team.”

The NFL only has two teams that are 100 percent vaccinated, the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots kick off their season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

