BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans are hoping the 2025 team can channel the clutch gene, like many of their predecessors in Boston, during the final game of the Wild Card Series. The Sox are tied with the Yankees 1-1, and the two teams’ fates rest on the shoulders of two rookie starting pitchers, Connelly Early and Cam Schlittler, in this do or die game three.

Boston sports fans are no stranger to feeling like their teams’ backs are against the wall, and many said they are confident the Sox will be “tremendously locked in” tonight.

“I think breaking the curse in ’04 was one of our biggest moments, with David Ortiz, coming back from three down against the Yanks. I think we got it again. You just gotta believe,” said James Freitas Jr., a Red Sox fan.

Fans may also look elsewhere for proof the city’s teams are clutch when a win is key, like Patrice Bergeron leading the Bruins back from down four to one to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in a game seven overtime winner in 2013.

In 2008, Paul Pierce poured in 41 points to lead the Celtics past Lebron James’ Cavaliers in game seven of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals in Cleveland.

And perhaps most notable, what’s simply called, “The Comeback,” when Tom Brady took the Patriots back from 28-3 in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons and win the Super Bowl in 2017.

“Boston strong. We’re going to win every time,” one fan told 7NEWS.

Even a Phillies fan roaming the city thinks Boston has a winner’s tradition.

When asked if he thought Boston has a way of coming up big in do or die moments, Harry Wizan responded, “I do think that’s probably true, yes. Especially against the Yankees. When it matters most, yes,”

Red Sox fans said they’re facing the deciding game in the Bronx Thursday with confidence.

“We’re built for this…for sure. 100 percent,” said one Boston sports fan.

“It’s in our DNA. Brady, the Celtics…Bergeron,” said Matt Destoop, another Boston fan. “This is what we do. We’re winning this thing. It’ll be good.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)