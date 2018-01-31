(WHDH) — Tom Brady said music helps keep his mind in check.

The Patriots quarterback revealed some of his favorite artists.

Jay Z, whose song “Public Service Announcement” plays when Brady takes the field in Gillette, is one of Brady’s go-to artists.

Coldplay, who he saw live in Foxborough last summer, is also one of his favorites.

He also enjoys U2, Pearl Jam and Kendrick Lamar.

