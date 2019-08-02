(WHDH) — Many aspiring athletes dream of the day their face will make it onto a Wheaties box and for 23 United States women’s national soccer players, that dream came true.

Wheaties is selling a limited edition box featuring the World Cup champions for $23 in honor of the “fierce women that make up this record-breaking team.”

All proceeds will be donated to Girls in the Game and the U.S. Soccer Development Fund, which both support young women in sports.

Boxes can be purchased here.

