WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman pub is hosting a viewing party Friday morning for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Olympic quarterfinal match as two sisters from Massachusetts compete.

Fans will be able to cheer on Hanson-natives Samantha and Kristie Mewis during the viewing party at The Patio at McGuiggan’s Pub beginning at 7 a.m.

The U.S. is facing off against the Netherlands.

The Mewis sisters were born in Weymouth but grew up in Hanson and starred on the Whitman-Hanson Regional High School girls soccer team.

“For two sisters from the same town to both play for the U.S. Olympic team is a really big deal, and we are proud to be able to host this viewing party for people to come together and watch the match and hopefully watch the Mewis sisters win,” pub owner Richard Rosen said. “Due to the time difference between Japan and here the team’s previous matches have been taking place too early in the morning for a party, but Friday should work out great.”

The restaurant will serve breakfast during the match.

They also plan to have another special viewing party if the team advances to the gold medal match on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)