FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots players may be some of the biggest stars on the field during the Super Bowl, but at one point, they were just fans.

Some of those players shared who they used to root for before getting on the Pats roster.

Safety Duron Harmon explained how his mom bought him a Dan Marino jersey when he was a child.

“I got that jersey and never took it off and I was a Dolphins fan until New England called,” he said.

For defensive captain Devin McCourty, he cheered on the Cowboys.

And the 49ers held a special place in Tom Brady’s heart as he grew up in California.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)