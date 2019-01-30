Wilson Factory handcrafting more than 200 footballs for Super Bowl

ADA, Ohio (WHDH) — Manufacturers in Ohio are busily handcrafting the Wilson footballs that will be used during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Wilson Factory in Ada assembles 216 balls for the Super Bowl each year, giving 108 to each team.

Employees like Mark Conley take pride in creating the footballs.

“It’s just great, just knowing that I’ve had a hand on the ball that’s going to the game, the big game,” he said.

Each ball is cut, stamped, sewn, turned, laced, inflated, molded and quality checked before being shipped off.

The Wilson Factory has been manufacturing the Super Bowl footballs since 1941.

