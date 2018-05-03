BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman receiving treatment for a rare type of cancer had one of her dreams come true Wednesday when New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman paid her a surprise visit at the hospital.

Justyna Boucher has been receiving treatment at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Brigham & Women’s Hospital since Feb. 21 after getting diagnosed with soft tissue phyllodes sarcoma — a rare cancer affecting the soft tissue and bones.

In a message on Facebook, Boucher asked anyone who knew Edelman to send him to her room at Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

The Pats star received the message loud and clear and stopped by on Wednesday.

During his visit, Edelman posed for pictures, signed an autograph and gave her a number 11 Pats jersey.

