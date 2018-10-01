LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — A woman filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas Friday accusing soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo of rape.

Kathryn Mayorga claims Ronaldo assaulted her in 2009 and then took advantage of her by making her sign a settlement and a nondisclosure agreement.

Mayorga says she received $375,000 to keep quiet about the alleged incident.

The lawsuit states that Mayorga wants the settlement and the agreement voided.

Ronaldo appeared to dispute the claims in an Instagram Live post on Friday, saying, “What they said today, fake – fake news.”

An attorney for Mayorga would not comment aside from what was already stated in the lawsuit.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)