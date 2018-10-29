World Series championship banner hung outside Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — A ninth World Series banner was hung outside Fenway Park Monday morning after the Boston Red Sox clinched the championship against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Crews replaced the blue 2018 American League champions banner with a red World Series one as fans await the team’s return.

The Red Sox beat the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 5 to win their fourth World Series title in 15 years.

Steve Pearce came away with series MVP honors by delivering three home runs and seven RBIs over the final 11 innings of the Fall Classic.

Pitcher David Price served up a leadoff homer to David Freese but allowed just two other hits for his second victory of the series.

Along with 2018, Boston has claimed the World Series title in 2013, 2007, 2004, 1918, 1916, 1915, 1912 and 1903.