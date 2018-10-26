LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Los Angeles fans are seeing a silver lining to the 0-2 World Series record for the Dodgers.

The team’s two straight losses against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park has led to a dip in ticket prices in Los Angeles as they host Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 5 if needed.

On StubHub, the cheapest tickets at Dodgers Stadium cost $610 each earlier this week. This price has since dropped down to about $315.

The Red Sox anticipate staying hot in balmy California as they take the field Friday night, while the Dodgers hope a warm welcome will help them reverse the 2-0 deficit.

