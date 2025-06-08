Boston Red Sox (31-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (39-24, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 4.06 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (8-3, 2.49 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -219, Red Sox +180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 39-24 record overall and a 21-11 record in home games. Yankees hitters have a collective .343 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the AL.

Boston has a 31-35 record overall and a 14-19 record on the road. The Red Sox have gone 24-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 RBIs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12 for 35 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .245 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .258 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Volpe: day-to-day (elbow), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

