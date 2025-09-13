New York Yankees (82-65, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (81-67, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Max Fried (16-5, 3.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (11-6, 3.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -137, Red Sox +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Boston Red Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston has an 81-67 record overall and a 44-29 record at home. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .253, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

New York has gone 38-34 on the road and 82-65 overall. The Yankees have gone 46-21 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox have an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 14 home runs, 55 walks and 79 RBIs while hitting .257 for the Red Sox. Romy Gonzalez is 16 for 36 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Trent Grisham has nine doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 64 RBIs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 10 for 33 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (lat), Romy Gonzalez: day-to-day (knee), Vaughn Grissom: 60-Day IL (foot), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Anthony Volpe: day-to-day (shoulder), Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

