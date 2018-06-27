Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge plays catch with young boy in stands

(WHDH) — If you’re from Boston, odds are you hate the New York Yankees and love the Red Sox.

Put the bitter rivalry aside for a moment, because a video of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge making a young fan’s night is something that’s hard to hate and easy to love.

Judge played catch with a little boy from the stands at the team’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Chris Payne shared the video on Twitter of his son tossing the ball around with the MLB All-Star at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

“Catch with Aaron Judge,” Payne tweeted. The video has been viewed nearly 200,000 times.

Catch with Aaron Judge! pic.twitter.com/w4N6Z6VibB — Chris Payne (@my3sonsJJM) June 26, 2018

