Yankees players visit David Ortiz during weekend series in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two players from the New York Yankees took time from their weekend four-game series to pay a visit to the recovering David Ortiz on Thursday.

Edwin Encarnacion, 36, and Gary Sanchez, 26, put the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry aside to pay a visit to Ortiz in Boston.

Ortiz continues his recovery from a gunshot wound he suffered in the Dominican Republic back in June.

Fellow Dominican slugger Encarnacion visited Ortiz at his home and Ortiz posted a picture of the two on his Instagram page.

“My boy came to check up on his boy !!!” Ortiz wrote.

Sanchez, also from the Dominican Republic, posted a photo of the two on his Instagram page as well.

The post read, “Honored, Mr. Ortiz. Wishing you a long life so you can continue to help and inspire future generations.”

Despite the age differences, it is clear that Ortiz is a role model for both of them.

The Red Sox’s series against the Yankees kicks off Friday night at 7:10 p.m.

