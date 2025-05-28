MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a grand slam in the 10th inning for his first career-walk-off homer, giving the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

With Joey Ortiz on at second, Brice Turang lined a four-seam fastball off Liam Hendriks (0-2) for a base hit that moved Ortiz to third. Jackson Chourio walked. One out later, Yelich drove a 1-1 pitch 400 feet over the wall in right-center.

Yelich had tied the game in the ninth inning with an opposite-field double off closer Aroldis Chapman and later scored on Sal Frelick’s base hit.

Rob Zastryzny (1-0) got the final two outs in the 10th for the win.

Ceddanne Rafaela snapped a 0-for-13 slump with a ground-rule double that chased Milwaukee starter Aaron Civale in the sixth. Rafaela advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch by Aaron Ashby.

It was looking good for Boston until Chapman’s first blown save of the season.

Richard Fitts began the game after just being reinstated from the 15-day injured list with right pectoral strain. Brennan Bernardino handled the fourth.

Greg Weissert pitched a 1-2-3 fifth and got one out in the sixth before Justin Wilson got the final two outs and two in the seventh. Justin Slaten finished the frame and the eighth, too.

Marcelo Mayer had two of Boston’ seven hits.

Key moment

Brewers Sal Frelick caught Trevor Story’s fly in shallow right field and threw out Mayer, on with a double, at third to end Boston’s fifth.

Key stat

The Red Sox used seven pitchers.

Up next

RHP Brayan Bello (2-1, 4.08 ERA) goes for the Red Sox in the finale of the three-game series. RHP Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.55) starts for the Brewers.

