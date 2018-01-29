FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - After a week of Super Bowl preparation in Foxborough, the Patriots are thankful for a chance to play once again on the game’s biggest stage.

“This is such a great opportunity, to cap this off with a big Super Bowl, so we just gotta keep working so we can be the best that we can be,” said offensive tackle Nate Solder.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan reiterated the hard work the team is putting in, saying, “We’re extremely, extremely grateful for all the work that everyone’s done in this organization to get to this point of the season, and we’re gonna continue to work as hard as we can so that we can play well on Sunday.”

For a franchise that’s making its third Super Bowl appearance in four years, and 10th overall, this is a trip that never gets old.

“You know you can’t take it for granted, so you’re definitely blessed with the opportunity,” said Solder.

The Patriots remain hungry and motivated as they head into the final game of the NFL season.

