BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans flooded with excitement are racing to sporting good stores to grab the latest gear after Boston clinched a spot in the World Series.

The Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series with a 4-1 victory.

Fans confident that the team would win before the game even ended were already racing to Modell’s Sporting Goods to get their championship shirts.

“At the bottom of the seventh, I came out (to Modell’s),” Lynn resident Greg Piscia said. “I came right here knowing they were gonna win.”

Red Sox fan Chris Soule-Bailey also made sure to purchase a World Series-bound t-shirt Thursday night so he could show it off Friday.

“You have to have it,” he said. “When you go to work tomorrow morning, you gotta have that shirt on.”

The ALCS victory is still fresh but fans are already focusing on who the Red Sox will be facing in the World Series.

“I”m thinking L.A. but I’d like to see Milwaukee,” Joe Silipigni said. “I’m thinking six games. Yup, Boston in six.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers hold a 3-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. Game 6 will be played Friday night at 8:39 p.m. with a Game 7 scheduled for Saturday night if needed.

