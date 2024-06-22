BOSTON (WHDH) - A few young Celtics fans got a special experience during the championship parade Friday — riding in a bus behind Jaylen Brown’s duck boat.

Thanks to the Bridge Program, a non-profit set up through Brown’s 7uice Foundation, high schooler Jodanny Fleuriveal was riding on style on the Hoopbus — which was a staple during the playoffs, hyping fans up before games at TD Garden.

“I woke up very early, got to North Station about 8 a.m. and saw everything get packed up,” Fleuriveal said. “We then went into the arena with a couple of my friends. It was packed in there.”

The Bridge Program is a leadership initiative for Black and brown youth in high school.

“It means a lot, it means the city cares about its kids. Instead of just watching the parade, we’re in the parade. That was a nice experience,” Fleuriveal said. “I went here and met Jaylen Brown and we did like a five-day STEM program and we also did creative thinking with him, so we learned a lot.”

On the court, Brown is an NBA champion and a Finals MVP, but off the court, he’s a mentor and an example.

“Jaylen’s a cool guy, he’s really smart too. He’s fun to be around. You don’t see him as a celebrity, you see him as a normal guy. He’s fun to be around,” Fleuriveal said.

He said Friday’s parade was an experience he will never forget.

