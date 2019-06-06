Zdeno Chara returns to practice ahead of Game 5

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has returned to the practice rink ahead of Game 5 in Boston.

The team captain suffered a gruesome facial injury in a 4-2 Game 4 Stanley Cup Final loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, lies on the ice after getting hit in the face with the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Chara was not seen wearing a no-contact jersey and was wearing a helmet designed to protect his face.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who was hospitalized following a bone-crunching hit in Game 2, was also spotted at practice wearing a regular black jersey. He skated with a red non-contact jersey on Wednesday after missing a pair of games with a head injury.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Chara and Grzelcyk will both be game-time decisions.

Game 5 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at TD Garden.

‘The series is tied 2-2.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending