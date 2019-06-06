Zdeno Chara returns to practice ahead of Game 5

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has returned to the practice rink ahead of Game 5 in Boston.

The team captain suffered a gruesome facial injury in a 4-2 Game 4 Stanley Cup Final loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Chara was not seen wearing a no-contact jersey and was wearing a helmet designed to protect his face.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who was hospitalized following a bone-crunching hit in Game 2, was also spotted at practice wearing a regular black jersey. He skated with a red non-contact jersey on Wednesday after missing a pair of games with a head injury.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Chara and Grzelcyk will both be game-time decisions.

Game 5 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at TD Garden.

‘The series is tied 2-2.

