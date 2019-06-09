Zdeno Chara’s toughness is no question for fans

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, lies on the ice after getting hit in the face with the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

BOSTON (WHDH) - After Bruins captain Zdeno Chara took a puck to the jaw in game four of the Stanley Cup Final, fans are inspired by his toughness.

Fans say that if this team needs any spark to push through a crucial game six and bring the series back to Boston, all they have to do is look up to their Captain.

Zdeno Chara proved what it means to be a Boston Bruin after reportedly breaking his jaw on a puck to the face in game four, and then returning back into the starting line up in game five.

“It was loud as all hell last game when he got out on the ice,” said a fan. “So yea, it certainly gets the team going.”

Chara spoke to the media through visible injuries saying that his only wish was that he could have returned to the ice sooner.

“I feel fine playing. I wish there was a quick turnaround after the last game here (St. Louis) but I feel fine,” said Chara.

Not only do the fans know how tough Chara is, but so do his teammates.

“He’s our leader you know, he’s the toughest guy out there. He doesn’t take any games off unless it’s impossible to play,” said Bruins starting goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Fans also say that Chara’s ‘never quit’ attitude is the kind of attitude the rest of the Bruins need as they play in a must-win game six.

“There’s a reason he is the man he is,” said a fan. “Guaranteed place in the hall of fame. He’s Zdeno Chara what else is there to say.”

