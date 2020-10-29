1-2″ of Rain, 1-2″ of Snow

Clouds thicken up this morning and rain arrives mid to late morning along and south of the Pike and by lunch for many towns and cities north of the Pike. Rain settles in this afternoon, becoming locally heavy tonight.

Gusty winds pick up out of the northeast tonight as the remnant low from Zeta tracks just to our south. What’s left of Zeta helps enhance our rain totals, then as colder air moves in with winds turning to the north, rain changes to snow from northwest to southeast between 5-10am. First in the timeframe northwest of 495, in Boston around 8-9am, then just south of the city after that.

A brief period of steady snow is likely mid morning – lunch time, and with wind in Boston going due north, even some minor accumulations around the city is possible (coating-1″ on cold surfaces).

Just north and west and southwest of Boston, a coating to an inch will be widespread with up to 2″ on the patio furniture, car tops and grass. 1-3″ in likely through the Worcester Hills. It’ll be a cold and windy afternoon with temps in the 30s.

Rain totals also run 1-2″, marking another beneficial rain storm to help chip away a bit in the ongoing drought.

Halloween looks chilly, but dry with hardly any wind. Trick or Treat temps run in the upper 30s .