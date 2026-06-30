After a comfy start today, we’ll start to see temps step it up this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s for many. It’ll be a bit cooler at the coast vs. what you get just inland. From late afternoon, through tonight, occasional scattered showers/storms rumble on through.





Humidity really starts to ramp up tonight and by daybreak tomorrow, it’ll feel quiet muggy.

The combo of the heat and humidity tomorrow will push the heat index past 100 degrees for many. An extreme heat warning is in place from Wednesday – Saturday during the 10am – 8pm timeframe each day.

We’ll max out temps Thursday and Friday with many towns and cities near or above 100 for an air temp, and a heat index 105-110. Record heat?… Thursday has the best shot at the daily record.

Dew points Friday could drop from the 70s in the morning, to briefly back into the 60s during the afternoon as the westerly wind mixes down some drier air aloft. None the less, it’ll still feel very uncomfortable outside.



Thunderstorms chances are low Thursday and Friday. The Fourth of July will still offer high heat, mid to upper 90s and high humidity, and also the chance for a few scattered afternoon/evening storms. Sunday won’t be as hot with temps back into the mid 80s to near 90.