The combo of the heat and humidity today will push the heat index past 100 degrees for many. An extreme heat warning is in place from today, through Saturday during the 10am – 8pm timeframe each day. High temps max out in the mid 90s this afternoon with dew points pushing into the 70s. A few scattered showers/storm pop, but expect a lot of dry hours too.

We’ll max out temps Thursday and Friday with many towns and cities near or above 100 for an air temp, and a heat index nearing 110. Record heat?… Thursday has the best shot at breaking the daily record, although we may tie it Friday.

Back to back 100 degree days in Boston don’t happen often. In fact, scrolling through the record books, this may be only the 4th time we’ve done it.

Thunderstorms chances are low Thursday and Friday. The Fourth of July will still offer high heat, mid to upper 90s and high humidity, and also the chance for a few scattered afternoon/evening storms. Sunday won’t be as hot with temps back into the mid 80s to near 90.