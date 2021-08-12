Hot enough for you? Sure, yesterday’s 93 degrees in the summer isn’t all that uncommon in Boston, but factor in dew points in the low to mid 70s and the heat index ran past 100, helping make it feel quite uncomfortable at times. In the winter time, we talk about the wind chill, in the summer time, during these heat waves, the focus is on the heat index and how hot it feels like. Today, the combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel more like 105 degrees as temperatures soar into the 95-97 degree range and dew points hold in the mid 70s. With this in mind, an excessive heat warning is in place.





The storm risk this afternoon is low, but we will have a few late-day storms get going. The highest risk for that is northwest of Boston, after 7pm, where an isolated strong storm or two is possible. The severe risk is highest across western Mass and VT today.





High heat and humidity continue tomorrow in a nearly repeat performance of a day. Temps may be a degree or two lower, but dew points will likely be a degree or two higher. Bottom line, it’ll feel close to 105 again tomorrow afternoon. Stay cool, stay hydrated!



Moving day is Saturday as high humidity and heat lingers through the afternoon but gets kick out of here in the evening. To move the humidity out, a cold front comes through, which will also spark a few afternoon storms.



A much more comfortable feel to the air is with us Sunday as temps run in the low 80s with dew points back into the 50s.