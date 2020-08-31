Humidity Makes a Comeback Mid and Late Week

September starts tomorrow and September is the month of change here in New England. We start the month with average highs in the mid to upper 70s — a nice late summer day. But by the end of September, it’s much more of a fall like feel with average highs in the upper 60s.

But it’s not just the temperatures. It’s unfortunately the daylight as well. We lose an hour and 20 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.

However lately we’ve been seeing these “fall preview days” become more and more common… a sign of what’s ahead. One of those days was this morning! Most town inland dropped into the 40s this morning! Brrr!

If you’re not ready to give summer up just yet, well good news is you don’t have to. Humidity spiked Saturday — what a miserable day that was! And since we cleared out Sunday, the air has been pretty dry. Tomorrow will be more of the same. The humidity continues to inch higher but tomorrow is still a comfortable day. Wednesday and Thursday are different stories. Dew points will climb back to the tropical category.

But it’s not just the humidity, it’s the heat too! Temperatures are still seasonable Wednesday but the air will be heavy with that humidity. Thursday is the same. Warm and extremely humid. A warm front is moving into the area and bringing the warmth and humidity with it. It will also bring a few showers both Wednesday and Thursday but these days are far from washouts. Rain and storm chances both days are like 20-30%.

We’ll actually see the heat peak on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. But Friday will be a change day. Sunshine will make a comeback and a cold front will move through during the day on Friday. It’s not soon enough to stop the warmth from moving in, but it will push the humidity out during the day. We’ll start pretty humid and muggy on Friday morning but the air becomes much more comfortable by Friday evening.

Also newly formed today is Tropical Depression 15. It is no threat to land but it is expected to strengthen into our next Tropical Storm. If and when that happens, we’ll have Tropical Storm Nana.