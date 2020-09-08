Still summer-like Wednesday

A stationary front to our north will hang out there tonight and tomorrow which means don’t expect much change in the forecast between today and tomorrow. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky for Wednesday, temperatures in the mid 80s (near 80 on the coast), with near tropical humidity.

Just like yesterday, we’ll start with patchy dense fog, especially along the coast. Other than that our forecast is quiet for tomorrow.

But let’s go back to that stationary front. Take your eyes down the front toward Denver. Yes! That is snow!

A powerful cold front moved through the mountain west and plunged temperatures 60 degrees today! Denver’s high yesterday was 93°. This afternoon it was 33° and snowing. In fact when all is said and done, Denver could see 4-8″ of snow! Incredible!

All of the active weather is staying away from New England and that’s a good thing. The other big weather story is the Atlantic Ocean. Currently we have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene. In addition, the National Hurricane Center is watching two other systems seeing if they’ll receive some sort of name in the future. It seems almost certain we’ll go through the English alphabet and go into the Greek alphabet. The last time that happened was 2005.