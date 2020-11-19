Mid Winter Chill to Mild

A blast of cold air kicks off this Thursday thanks to low temps falling back into the mid teens and lower 20s overnight and early this morning. At least early this morning, winds are light and the sun is shining.

Winds do increase out of the southwest through the day, gusting 20-25mph as temps do moderate into the 40s.

That southwesterly wind ramps up tomorrow, gusting 30-35mph, bringing in mild air as temps head toward 60.

Winds are lighter over the weekend with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday. Showers arrive Sunday night and Monday.