Sunshine Returns for the Weekend

March is in the books so how did we do? Well, it was warm and dry. Boston finished with an average temperature 3.7° above average, good for 16th warmest March on record. It also finished about 2.5″ below average in the rain department, good enough for 19th driest.

Same story in Worcester. About temperatures ended up 4.4° above average… 17th warmest on record. And over 2″ below average for rain and 16th driest on record.

While one of the March themes was dry, we’re starting April on a different note. Early this morning the backyards got a good drink of water. Southeastern Massachusetts generally saw the highest amounts with about 1.5″. Other areas east of I-93/95 getting around an inch. Once you got to the 495 corridor and especially outside of it, totals really dropped off.

And that rain had an impact on the Sox Home Opener today… in fact, there wasn’t one. It’s now tomorrow instead. The good news is it will be a bright day with sunshine down at Fenway. But it will be chilly. Temperatures will only climb to the mid 40s but the breeze will make it feel even colder.

Friday is just game one of the opening series and we won’t have to worry about any more rain delays as sunshine is with us through the weekend. Tomorrow’s game, the coldest of the three.

Outside of Fenway sunny but chilly remains the theme to close out the work week. Temperatures will stay in the 40s region wide but that northwest wind will knock off about 5-10 degrees for that feels like temperature tomorrow.

And great news for Easter weekend. Go forward with those Easter Egg Hunts outdoors! Well have sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures returning to the 50s.