First 80s of 2021

7Weather- If you like the warm weather we’ve have the last several days, then I think you’ll like the forecast this week.

Temperatures will already be near 60º by 7AM Tuesday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds at lunch time and it is warm in mid 70s. Highs eventually make it near 80º. It doesn’t look like an onshore wind kicks in tomorrow, so the coast will not cool down like it did today. Expect spotty, 10 minute showers in the afternoon.

It is even warmer on Wednesday, well at least for inland areas. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s. The coast hits the low and mid 70s, and then an onshore wind will drop temperatures around lunch time. Skies are mainly sunny, and the day is dry.

The next three days are great for outdoor dining! Inland areas make it into the mid 80s on Thursday, but again, an onshore wind keeps the coast cooler. Expect a light breeze the next few days.

If you’ll be outside, you’ll need the sunscreen. The UV index goes up to 8 on Wednesday and Thursday. That puts us at 25 minutes until sunburn.

With the dry weather around, the pollen count remains severe for the rest of the week. We’ll need a good, soaking rain to get rid of the tree pollen around.

The warm weather sticks around for the rest of the week, and into the weekend. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s inland, and in the 70s along the coast.

As of now, there are limited rain chances for the weekend. Saturday has lots of clouds and the chance for spotty morning showers. Temperatures are in the 80s inland, and in the 70s at the coast.