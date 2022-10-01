7Weather- Sunday still has lots of clouds around, but it’s possible that some areas see sunshine throughout the day. The Cape could see a few showers early in the morning and then again after sunset. The rest of the area looks dry. Highs are cool again in the mid and upper 50s.

Wind picks up Sunday. It will be breezy in the morning and then windy by mid-day (11AM-1PM). You’ll definitely feel the wind, but we’re not worried about seeing damaging wind gusts.

Monday starts with a wide range of temperatures with areas in southern NH in the upper 30s and southeast Massachusetts in the low 50s. Highs reach into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a gusty breeze around.

Tuesday has a mix of clouds and sun with less wind. Highs reach into the upper 50s to low 60s.