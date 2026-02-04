So we find ourselves in a good-news bad-news situation. The good news is that high temperatures today have been near freezing, which is an improvement from earlier this week. The bad news is that today was the 17th day in a row that Boston’s highs have been below-average… and we likely have another seven days of below-average highs to go before we break out of this pattern.

Overnight we’ll be mostly clear with lows between 2 – 10 degrees or so. Tomorrow we’re mostly sunny and largely in the upper 20s. Friday will also be in the upper 20s, but clouds move in throughout the day ahead of our next storm.

That storm arrives before dawn on Saturday– it’s a quick clipper system that will bring some light snow to New England. “Light” is the operative word there, with snow totals looking like they’ll be 3″ or less. No official map yet, but know this storm won’t be a massive disruptor like our late-January storm was.

The bigger impact is actually what comes after the front: a big blast of arctic air that will have temperatures AND feels-like temperatures plummeting on Sunday. Early Sunday morning, expect to wake up to lows between -4 and 2 degrees. With wind gusts in the 20s, it’ll feel like we’re -20 at times. Even Sunday afternoon, which will be mostly sunny, will also be bitter cold. Highs will be in the mid-teens, still feeling like we’re between -5 and 5 degrees thanks to the wind. Keep aaaall of this in mind if you have any big plans to head out for Super Bowl watch parties (#goPats)! It’ll be brutally cold, and you’ll want layers, even just to run from the car to your watch-spot of choice.

On that note– let’s talk about the forecast in Santa Clara! Will the weather be highly impactful when it comes to the big game? Not so much. Right now, Sunday looks like it’ll be a few degrees above average for the area at this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The day will start out with more sunshine, with clouds creeping in throughout the day as a cold front moves toward northern California. This front doesn’t have too much moisture with it so the result will be clouds and perhaps a stray shower.