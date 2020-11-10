Near record warmth lingers for 2 more days across Southern New England as early morning fog burns off and sunshine wins out with temps skyrocketing again today. No sea breeze will kick in in Boston today, allowing for temps to crack 70, in fact, likely just a degree or two shy of the record of 78. Tomorrow’s record in Boston is 69, which should easily be broken as highs head for the low to mid 70s. It’ll feel muggy too, with scattered showers by the evening.

A mild and muggy overnight prevails Wednesday night with showers become more widespread late night, into Thursday morning.

Temps fade back toward average Friday and into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend to get some yardwork done or, dare I say, hang up those Christmas lights? Whoa… that time of year already!