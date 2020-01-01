2020 Vision On New Year’s Day

A cool breeze greets us this New Year’s Day morning, but with dry air in place, we’re off to solid start to 2020 with good visibility thanks to yesterdays rain/fog being long gone. While it’s a bit cool this morning, it can be A LOT colder this time of year. Just 2 years ago, temps were hovering around 0 to start 2018!

Today, temps start in the low to mid 30s with winds chills in the 20s. By this afternoon, we hover near 40 at the coast and in the mid 30s across the Worcester Hills. Knock off 8-10 degrees, and that’s what it’ll feel like thanks to a west wind around 15mph.

Tomorrow looks great. Mid 40s, more sun, and lighter winds.

While the snowpack isn’t all that much in Southern New England, it’s solid to our north. Many ski resorts have picked up 6-12″+ of snow over the last few days, and ski weather will be good over the next few days.

Wet weather arrives back in Southern New England Friday-Saturday. It won’t rain the entire time, but plan on waves of showers moving in and out. Unfortunately, that also includes the forecast at Gillette with temps in the 40s. It’s possible that wet snow mixes in with this storm Sunday AM, especially across the higher terrain, before tapering off.