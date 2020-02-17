40s and Showers Tuesday

7Weather- You’ll need the rain gear tomorrow! A low pressure system approaches the area late morning Tuesday, bringing in light snow/rain showers. A warm front lifts through the area late, meaning we hit our highs in the mid and upper 40s in the evening.

If you go back to work tomorrow, the morning commute is dry and cloudy. Temperatures start in the 20s and 30s. The precipitation starts as light snow between 11 AM -12 PM in Worcester County and southern New Hampshire, and as light rain between 12-1 PM everywhere else.

It’s all rain by 2 PM across southern New England, and showers will be on and off through the evening.

The initial scattered snow showers will only amount to a coating in Fitchburg, and 1-2″ in Jaffrey.

A cold front moves through the region late on Wednesday, so we still get to the low 40s in the afternoon. Temperatures drop into the 20s in the evening. A gusty wind will make it feel chilly. It’s cold on Thursday with highs near 30. There will be a light breeze that will give us a wind chill neat 20º in the afternoon.