Enjoy the temperatures in the 40s over the next few days, because a major cooldown is eyeing Massachusetts next week!

First, this evening will hover in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a quick shower overnight with morning commute temperatures on Wednesday still in the upper 30s.

Wednesday afternoon will feel like spring! We’ll see highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Skies will be a bit cloudy and we can’t rule out an isolated shower. Thursday is when we’ll see some big changes. While the morning will start mild in the upper 30s and low 40s, we’ll drop to the teens and 20s for the evening commute, so make sure you pack layers!

Friday is looking bright, breezy and cold! Lows drop to the low teens with highs only near 30 degrees. The wind will make it feel like the single digits and the teens for most of the day. We get a temporary warm-up on Saturday with morning temperatures in the teens but afternoon highs back to the low 40s. Skies will be partly sunny with a chance for a snow shower in the evening. We’re way behind on snow this season, and it’s getting a bit dry out there!

Local mountains around here have still been making snow, though, so up north skiing has been just fine.

Sunday starts off in the 20s with highs in the mid 30s. Skies will feature a sun/cloud mix with a chance for some spotty snow showers.

Monday is when the real chill moves back in! Layer up for the teens in the morning and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. There may be a few flurries around. Tuesday we start off in the teens but don’t even make it out of the 20s….Stay tuned!